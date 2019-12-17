BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction reentry center resident who walked away from his job Saturday was found and arrested in Boise Tuesday morning.
Department officials had been looking for Jackie Keierleber, 40, since Saturday afternoon when he walked away from his job in the 11700 block of Franklin Road. He’d been convicted in Ada County for driving under the influence and grand theft, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction. He had been eligible for parole since July, but his sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Dec. 31, 2027.
Department fugitive investigators received a tip about Keierleber and found him at 8:10 a.m. in the 190 block of Boise’s South Bannock Street, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident.