Private prison giant CoreCivic has announced its new contract with the Idaho Department of Correction, which will take effect Tuesday.
Under the contract, Idaho can imprison up to 1,200 men at two of the company’s facilities in Arizona, according to a news release from CoreCivic, based in Tennessee. The initial term of the contract is five years, but it can be renewed an unlimited number of times after that. The two facilities Idaho will use are the Saguaro Correctional Facility and the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.
The Idaho Department of Correction had been publicly considering a deal with CoreCivic since January. First it appeared the company would let the department use a shuttered prison facility in eastern Colorado, but officials said at a July Board of Correction meeting they were eyeing the Arizona facilities instead.
The new contract with CoreCivic will replace the existing out-of-state prison contract the department has with The GEO Group to imprison more than 600 men at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Texas. That contract expires in a month.
This is not the first time Idaho has contracted with CoreCivic. When the company was known as Corrections Corporation of America, it operated a prison facility south of Boise that was violent enough to earn the nickname “The Gladiator School” among inmates. The state took that facility over in 2014 and still operates it.