BOISE — Due to worries about space and coronavirus quarantine in Idaho prisons, the Idaho Department of Correction is considering moving some prisoners to barracks at the Orchard Combat Training Center between Boise and Mountain Home.
Discussion about the move comes as the virus continues to spread throughout Idaho prison facilities. Department officials are working to quarantine and isolate inmates affected by the virus, but housing was already a problem for the department long before the virus arrived — so much so that Idaho inmates have been sent to private prison facilities out of state, and the department is currently in talks with another for-profit prison firm to strike another deal.
Against that backdrop, 67 Idaho prisoners have tested positive for the virus and are showing symptoms; the department announced Wednesday that one inmate who had the virus has died. Another 218 people in Idaho prisons have tested positive for the virus but are showing no symptoms, according to the department’s website as of Wednesday evening.
The department is considering “emergency housing options,” but was reticent when asked about those options by the Idaho Press.
“What we can say is that creating space within our facilities to create safe zones for containing the spread of Coronavirus is a high priority,” according to an email from department spokesman Jeff Ray. “To that end, we’ve looked at emergency housing options to create the necessary space for the next 90 to 120 days. Only individuals who meet the appropriate minimum security requirements and are medically cleared would be candidates for temporary placement in emergency housing.”
One of those emergency housing options is the the Orchard Combat Training Center, although the decision hasn’t been cemented yet.
“This has been in the works for some time,” Ray wrote. “No one has been moved. We’re still working out details with the Idaho Military Division, and to preserve operational security, we don’t disclose potential movements in advance.”
When asked about other emergency housing options the department might be considering, Ray was unable to provide more information.