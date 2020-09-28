The Idaho Department of Correction last week brought roughly 170 men back to Idaho from a private prison facility in Texas.
An additional 438 Idaho inmates are imprisoned in another private facility, the Saguaro Correctional Center, in Eloy, Arizona, according to an update on the Idaho Department of Correction’s website. Only one Idaho man remains in the Texas facility, Eagle Pass Correctional Facility, which is managed by the GEO Group, a private prison company. The man is not "medically cleared to travel," according to the department.
IDOC brought the men back to Idaho because “primarily due to impending parole hearings or full term release dates,” according to the department’s website.
The department’s contract with the GEO Group — signed in September 2018 as the department faced an overcrowding crisis — expires at the end of this month. In its place, department officials secured a deal with CoreCivic, another for-profit prison company, to use beds in two prisons in Arizona — the Saguaro Correctional Center, as well as the Central Arizona Florence Prison Complex. Officials have said they don’t anticipate putting Idahoans in the Central Arizona Florence Prison Complex for the time being and see it as more of an overflow option. Conditions reported by detainees in the facility spawned a lawsuit filed earlier this year.
Both Arizona prisons have had coronavirus outbreaks this year. Earlier this month, an employee who worked in the Saguaro Correctional Center told local Phoenix TV station KASW prison staff members are forced to work even if they’re showing symptoms of COVID-19, and complained of a lack of personal protective equipment in the facility.
“Our employees’ health and well-being is a top priority," CoreCivic told the TV station. "Since COVID-19 began to spread in the United States, we have been working to educate our staff on best practices regarding prevention and screening, and have taken steps to prepare for increased levels of the virus in communities nationwide.”