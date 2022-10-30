Canyon County Farmland (copy)

A variety of crops cover the orchards and fields of the Sunnyslope Wine region near Caldwell photographed in June.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

CALDWELL — When you think of wine country, many might think of Napa Valley, California, but Idaho has its own booming wine industry. In fact, Idaho’s wine industry contributes an estimated $210 million to the state's economy, and as Idaho keeps growing, so does that number.

Right now, wineries across Idaho are hard at work in harvest season. According to the Idaho Wine Commission, the Gem State is one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the United States.

