Care House Food Bank02.JPG

Volunteers work to prepare boxes of donated food for families at the Care House Food Bank in Nampa on Nov. 18, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 27 on KTVB.COM.

Wednesday was Rachel Murphy’s fourth trip to the Meridian Foodbank – a resource helping to provide for her family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments