Originally published July 27 on KTVB.COM.
Wednesday was Rachel Murphy’s fourth trip to the Meridian Foodbank – a resource helping to provide for her family.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Originally published July 27 on KTVB.COM.
Wednesday was Rachel Murphy’s fourth trip to the Meridian Foodbank – a resource helping to provide for her family.
“This helps save money on groceries so that we can still pay our bill,” she said.
Murphy said she makes a good living, but with expensive groceries and gas, something had to give, and she’s not alone.
Meridian Foodbank Executive Director Dan Clark said the food bank went from serving about 2,800 people each month to 4,200 per month in the last year.
The food bank is located at 133 W Broadway Ave.
Fifteen miles to the west, Care House Food Bank at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene is seeing a similar increase.
“We’re going to three to four grocery stores three times a week to get food to fill our shelves, and then we are purchasing food also, so that we can make sure we have enough on the shelves,” Care House Food Bank spokesperson Tony Johnson said.
Care House and the church are located at 1524 6th St. S.
During the pandemic, Clark said, fewer people visited food banks because some received food through government programs like “Farmers to Families.” But now that those programs are over, food banks are back to filling the need.
Johnson said he believes inflation is partly to blame.
“We’re finding out that with the rising rent costs and the rising gasoline costs, the rent eats first, the gasoline eats second," Johnson said. "So, the family has very little to buy food to eat."
In addition to helping families, Care House serves a significant number of senior citizens. Johnson said 30% of its customers are over the age of 65.
JJ Maquina started going to the Meridian Foodbank about three months ago. He receives a monthly Social Security payment. He said that money only goes so far.
Maquina said he gets $861 per month and after paying rent and other expenses, he has "very little" left.
“Not that I'm starving to death, but I have very little money left over for food," he said.
The food bank not only benefits Maquina, but also his whole family. He said he helps his grandkids, great grandkids and daughter make sure they have food on the table.
To help meet increased demand, community donations are important. Johnson said giving left over bulk food, canned items or fresh produce from your garden to food banks can help a family in need.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.