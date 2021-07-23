BOISE — Idahoans currently have some 60 options for designs for their car license plates, and if the state’s top elected officials have their way, next year they’ll have one more: A special plate featuring Smokey Bear that raises money for fire prevention.
The state Land Board, which is chaired by the governor and also includes the secretary of state, state controller, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, voted unanimously this week in favor of proposing the additional specialty plate to lawmakers when they convene in January.
“There is a grave need for additional prevention messaging in Idaho, and it takes dollars to pay for that,” said Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for the Idaho Department of Lands. “This allows us a way to fund that prevention messaging without tapping into the general fund. It’s a way that citizens can step up and help us help the state.”
Idaho’s existing specialty license plate options range from the Appaloosa and Mountain Bluebird plates to snow skier plates, “pet friendly” plates and whitewater rafting plates. There are plates to commemorate Idaho universities; to benefit 4-H; to signify a Gold Star family; and to promote Idaho agriculture.
But lawmakers have for years bemoaned the number of options Idaho has; as recently as 2009, there were more than 70.
So in 2020, the Legislature passed a new law restricting new specialty plates to only those that benefit a state government entity or agency, and phasing out all existing plates that don’t sell at least 2,000 plates per year by the third year they’re offered.
At the time, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, called new specialty plates, each of which requires legislation, “something that’s a bit of an annoying thing that we keep adding more of.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the sponsor of the 2000 law, SB 1349a, told the Senate, “Usually you have to pay to advertise your cause.”
Yet that same year, lawmakers approved a new specialty plate with the slogan “Choose Life” to benefit Choose Life Idaho Inc., an anti-abortion advocacy group. Specialty plates cost $35 on top of regular license plate fees, with renewals costing $25 on top of standard registration fees. The benefiting organization or agency gets $22 of the initial purchase and $12 from each renewal.
Also in 2020, the Idaho House, after it already had passed Lodge’s legislation to cut off new plates after that year, defeated SB 1297, then-Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb’s legislation to create a “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate to benefit the Wassmuth Center’s Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights memorial.
The bill had earlier sailed through the Senate on a 28-7 vote; the House killed it without debate, 32-30, in its final vote of that year’s legislative session. Human rights advocates who said thousands of Idahoans wanted to purchase the plates were stunned.
At the time, Buckner-Webb was the Legislature’s only African-American member. While the House was killing her bill, the Senate was paying tribute to her and other retiring senators for their service and accomplishments. This year, a Boise city park was named in her honor.
Specialty license plate bills have always drawn a smattering of “no” votes in the Legislature from those who think the state already offered too many. But there are existing plates to benefit spaying and neutering of pets; wilderness conservation; mountain-bike trails; the Idaho Ski Areas Association; the Appaloosa Horse Club’s youth programs; and more.
Four specialty plates that were formerly offered in Idaho have been discontinued since the new law passed in 2020, due to failure to reach the sales threshold: One to celebrate Corvettes, which benefited the Valley Corvettes Charitable Support Fund; the Friends of the NRA plate, which benefited the National Rifle Association Foundation Idaho state grant fund; one benefiting the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; and another for Rotary.
Among the state’s most popular specialty plates are the Idaho wildlife special plates, which benefit the Idaho Department of Fish & Game’s non-game wildlife program and include plates featuring the Idaho Mountain Bluebird; an antlered elk; and a leaping trout.
There also are categories of special plates for Idaho legislators; for veterans; for Pearl Harbor survivors; and others that charge lower fees.
Standard Idaho plates have borne the slogan “Famous Potatoes” for more than 50 years, drawing complaints from residents who don’t want to advertise the state’s most famous crop and plaudits from those who relish the state’s famous tubers. Specialty plates offer a different option.
Phillips said the Idaho Department of Lands already has one specialty license plate, the timber plate, which benefits reforestation or forest education activities. It raises about $40,000 per year, and Phillips said the department is hoping the new Smokey Bear plate will raise a comparable amount.
“Smokey Bear is universally known,” he said. “People love the image, they love what he stands for. We feel even by virtue of having Smokey on license plates, when folks are out recreating, it’s going to be a great reminder to do no harm and be respectful of our forests.”
There is one minor glitch: A line in the 2020 bill apparently inadvertently cut off all funds raised by new specialty plates from going to the agency that sponsored them, Phillips said. It hasn’t been an issue yet, as no new plates have been approved since the “Choose Life” one. Phillips said he’s working with Lodge on a possible fix to the glitch; if that doesn’t go through, the department will hold off on its Smokey Bear plate plans until that’s resolved.
Smokey Bear, whose motto is “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, launched in 1944. The image is owned by the National Association of State Foresters, of which Idaho is a member; the Ad Council; and the U.S. Forest Service. Idaho is entitled to use the image and likeness as a member of the state foresters association.