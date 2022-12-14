Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Nearly half of the members of the Legislature’s key joint budget-writing committee, which sets every state agency’s budget, will be brand new to the panel when it convenes in January, so the panel held an organizational session on Wednesday to start getting its members ready.

With a $1.54 billion projected surplus, huge needs, pressure for tax cuts and more, the panel has its work cut out for it. Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the new Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, told the Idaho Press that from what he’s seen, there’s definitely room for the budget to accommodate major property tax relief.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

