BOISE — State legislators almost unanimously approved a series of budget requests from the Idaho Department of Correction on Wednesday, setting the stage for the smallest budget increase the department has seen in a decade.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a budget asking for an increase of just one-tenth of 1% in total funding and a slightly larger one-sixth of 1% increase in state general funds in the upcoming fiscal year, which the Idaho Press reported is significantly less than the average increase of 6.7% in state general funds across the past 10 years, as well as last year's 12.6% increase.
The House and Senate must now approve the committee's proposed $309.6 million budget before it is formalized by Gov. Brad Little's signature.
The small percentage increase in state general funding can be attributed in part to more than a $4.6 million reduction in the state’s funding request for its county and out-of-state placement division, which in the coming year will reach $40 million, all from the state general fund.
That money will be appropriated for an expected number of overflow beds in county jails and out-of-state prisons, where the department houses some inmates, as well as operational costs associated with the expansion of the St. Anthony Work Camp near Idaho Falls.
Asked whether the department has plans to reduce its county and out-of-state prison population in favor of holding inmates at facilities inside the state, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray said that the department prioritizes placement in state-operated facilities, though “capacity has been a limiting factor.”
COVID-19 has shifted the situation temporarily and releases have outpaced new commitments, leading to a reduction in the incarcerated population, Ray said, though the department expects that number to slowly increase in fiscal year 2022 as the courts resume jury trials. The fiscal year starts July 1.
“Absent additional state-operated capacity to meet current and anticipated bed needs, the fiscal year 2022 budget anticipates utilizing state, county, and out-of-state placements,” Ray said, adding that the Department of Correction has made “substantial progress” in reducing the number of state-sentenced prisoners in out-of-state placement or county jails.
Legislative attaché Jared Hoskins, who served as principal analyst for the committee's budget which passed Wednesday, confirmed the Department of Correction's overall population is trending down and that the department expects the population to either stay the same or continue trending downward over the course of time. In theory, the department keeps its state beds at capacity before sending inmates to out-of-state prisons or county jails, he said.
COVID-19 has shifted the way the department is quantifying its population — for example, through the use of special units for those who have been infected with the virus.
"Their capacity right now in state prisons is a different than it was in the past," Hoskins said, referencing what the department has referred to as a drop in population that is still expected to return to normal levels as jury trials resume.