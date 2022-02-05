Boise State Professor Jen Pierce’s face and upper body were framed on Thursday night by a blue image of the earth, with stars shining high above the glowing lights of our planet.
The bright blue atmosphere ringing the earth in her Zoom background was the point of her presentation during the city of Boise’s Fettuccine Forum, which addressed climate change in Idaho and the west.
The Fettuccine Forum began in 1989 as a lunchtime lecture series at a popular Italian restaurant.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Human emissions of greenhouse gases trap heat in the earth’s atmosphere. Climate change is a problem that the world faces on a macro level, with disruptions to agriculture and human health. But as Pierce seemed to remind the roughly 100 attendees, it’s a problem that we face on a micro level, as well.{/span}
“The reason I am here to talk to you really is my kids,” Pierce said. “Our kids need a functioning planet and we need to act in order to give them that.”
Her dogs were featured in the presentation as well, in front of Idaho mountains. One photo showed Pierce backcountry skiing, one of her favorite activities.
In a comic towards the end, a father in 2030 informed his children that they were going to the beach.
“It’s only a mild category 3 firestorm,” the father was depicted as saying, wearing his bathing suit as flames raged outside. “Such a lovely summer day.”
Idahoans face certain specific risks, as does the rest of the west. For example, smoke from fires can cause coronary artery disease. It’s estimated that landscape fires cause over 320,000 deaths each year annually on a global basis, Pierce said.
“We can feel it in our lungs,” Pierce said. “It is very bad for our health.”
Another piece of bad news for Idaho: Snow-covered area. Some of Idaho’s snow-covered area is projected to shrink by over 100% by the 2080s, Pierce said. The combination of snow-covered area decreases and an increase in consecutive dry days translates to “major impacts” on agriculture.
“If we don’t have our snowpack, we won’t be able to grow crops,” Pierce said. “We need water to grow food.”
Already, Idaho farmers have felt the effects of drought in the area.
“This will be the poorest crop we’ve had in a decade at least,” Kay Riley, manager of Snake River Produce in Nyssa, Oregon told the Idaho Press last September about their onion crop.
Experts told the Idaho Press last year that the Gem State is facing down a future with less water. Idaho agriculture, much of which takes place in the Great Basin Desert, depends on irrigation because of a lack of precipitation in the summer.
In a world warming due to climate change, water is more likely to evaporate than to make it into a reservoir, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Currently, snowpack is close to normal levels. But the state is not out of the woods yet, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Pierce ended her presentation with a message of hope. She cited the Build Back Better bill, Idahoans’ support for climate education, regulating carbon dioxide and the abundant renewable clean energy in the state.
“Idaho Power has pledged to use 100% renewable energy by 2045. This gives Idaho the opportunity to be the national leader in clean energy production,” Pierce said. “I just don’t know why we shouldn’t be doing it right now. Why wait until 2045?”