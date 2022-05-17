Idaho has drawn significant national attention in the past few days, particularly because many view tonight's primary election as a bellwether for the Republican party nationwide.
Plus, others are watching to see if former President Donald Trump’s endorsement holds weight for Gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brad Little. Trump-endorsed governor candidates won in Ohio and West Virginia recently, but lost in Nebraska.
“I think that the Idaho governor’s race is really going to be a harbinger of what comes next on the national and international stage,” one researcher on extremism said in an article in The 19th, a gender-focused nonprofit news site.
Many of the articles focused on the divisions between traditional conservative and far-right political candidates. While not all Idahoans may agree with the commentary, it does offer a snapshot into the national dialogue surrounding the state and tonight's primary election.
On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow told viewers the Idaho primaries are worth keeping an eye on, though she mispronounced McGeachin’s name throughout the program.
“I know there’s a lot of attention on the Pennsylvania Republican primary,” Maddow said. “But I’m telling you, don’t sleep on Idaho…there is plenty of crazy to go around.”