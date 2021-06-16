Idaho’s population growth from 2019 to 2020 led the country, and eight of the state’s cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Idaho Department of Labor.
The Gem State increased its population by an estimated 2.1%, from 1.79 million to 1.83 million. Population booms in Kuna (plus-7.5%) and Post Falls (plus-7.4%) ranked in the top 50 nationally among cities with populations of 10,000 or more. The final 2020 Census numbers won’t be available until later this year.
Growth in Eagle, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell all ranked in the top 200 nationally. Nampa (with an estimated population of 103,215) became the third Idaho city, along with Boise and Meridian, to eclipse 100,000 residents.
City 2020 pop. Growth Rank
Kuna 29,937 7.5% 43
Post Falls 38,933 7.4% 46
Star 11,259 6.8% 55
Eagle 31,699 6.3% 65
Meridian 121,182 6% 70
Nampa 103,215 3.7% 151
Ammon 17,726 3.5% 167
Caldwell 60,674 3.5% 171
Blackfoot (minus-0.1%) and Garden City (minus-0.5%) are the state’s only large- or medium-sized cities that experienced population loss.