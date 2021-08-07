We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Col. Dennis Stitt Jr. will step down after a year at the the helm of Idaho’s largest national guard unit during a change of command ceremony Sunday.
Stitt will be replaced by Lt. Col. Eric Orcutt, according to a news release. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Gowen Field and will feature the passing of the colors and other military traditions. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is invitation only but will be streamed live on the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Facebook page and shared on the Idaho National Guard Facebook page.
“It has been my distinct honor to have the opportunity to command the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and to serve the Soldiers of the Snake River Brigade throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Nevada,” Stitt said in the release.
Over the past year, the soldiers in the unit have completed deployments to support “civil authorities throughout the state and nation” and “participated in a major war fighter exercise,” the release said. Soldiers also deployed to help with COVID-19 in Idaho.
The new commander, Orcutt, has served in the Army since 2000 and as the brigade’s executive officer during its 2019 training center rotation, according to the release. He deployed with the National Guard unit in 2004 and 2010.
“I believe together, as a unified team, we can engage our missions with vigor and continue to share the successes we have accomplished in our past, setting the standard for armored brigades across the National Guard,” Orcutt said in the release.