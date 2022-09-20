avimor entrance.jpeg

The entrance of Avimor off of Highway 55.

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

BOISE – Top state officials on Tuesday approved a land exchange between the state and the Avimor development near Highway 55, which already includes hundreds of homes.

Idaho’s state Land Board voted unanimously in favor of the exchange, which has been in the works for two years. Avimor will get title to scattered, 40-acre parcels of dry grazing land that are in the route of its development, and in exchange will deed over to the state endowment 800 acres of dry grazing land near the summit of Horseshoe Bend Hill.

Download PDF Avimor exchange map
This map shows the scattered parcels Avimor will receive from the state endowment, in exchange for 800 acres of undeveloped land atop Horseshoe Bend Hill.
more avimor.jpeg

A row of homes overlooks a pond in Avimor.

