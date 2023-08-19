Highway 21 wildlife overpass

The Idaho Transportation Department is building the state’s first wildlife overpass on Highway 21 between Lucky Peak and Idaho City.

Originally published Aug. 16 on KTVB.COM.Some of Idaho’s wildlife between Lucky Peak and Idaho City will soon have another way to cross State Highway 21.

The state’s first wildlife overpass is under construction, with a finish date of October. Scott Rudel, Idaho Transportation Department environmental planner, said the area is a hotspot for crashes between drivers and animals.

