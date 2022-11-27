Jake Romero's cat, Samothy L. Jackson, can already sit on command.
Romero, a junior at Idaho Technical Career Academy, is training the cat as part of his Supervised Agriculture Experience through FFA — an "intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership,” according to the organization’s website.
You may know FFA — which stands for Future Farmers of America — from going to fairs and viewing the goats, horses, chinchillas, guinea pigs, and more that FFA students raise to learn about animals and practice agriculture and science skills. Participating in the organization affords access to scholarships for pursuing education in disciplines such as agriculture, veterinary medicine, plant science, and forestry.
But the chapter Romero belongs to is a bit different than most other FFA chapters — it is the first virtual chapter of FFA in Idaho, and it just started at the beginning of this school year. Students hold meetings over the computer and live all over the state.
The Idaho Technical Career Academy was founded nine years ago as an entirely online school, said Dana Still, spokesperson for the school. That makes it the state’s oldest online school, according to its website.
For Romero, the chapter’s president, participating in the chapter offers a chance to learn skills for a future career in veterinary medicine.
“What drew me to it was probably just that I really like animals,” Romero said, as Samothy the cat sat in his lap. “I chose the agriculture pathway at ITCA because that is probably the closest thing to vet science I can get here.”
He is interested in working with marine animals someday, and in landlocked Idaho, having a virtual option to learn about a related science is still nice to have, he said. He lives in Post Falls.
Fellow student Kayli Arrosa Conklin, a Shoshone resident, said the agriculture pathway and new FFA chapter is opening doors for her as a student who has mostly done homeschool. She is interested in being a veterinarian, and being in FFA presents an opportunity to show animals she raises, she said.
This year, any student enrolled in the academy’s agriculture classes is automatically enrolled as a member of the school’s FFA chapter, said Abigail Heikes, the academy’s agriculture teacher.
This year, 29 students are enrolled in agriculture classes, double that of last year, Heikes said. She credits the school offering FFA for that increase.
Heikes can weave FFA educational materials into the students’ agriculture classwork and fashion it to their interests, she said.
“So if (a student) wants to work in a veterinary clinic, we can tailor her education in the classroom and outside of the classroom to focus on the animal medicine side of things to prepare her to be a productive member of society in the veterinary world,” Heikes said.
Typically, FFA members participate in periodic live competitions. In one kind of competition, they evaluate animals — clipboards in hand, taking notes, as a professional interacts with the animals in real time, Heikes said.
So how do students learn or practice those skills in a virtual setting? A lot of chapters use online tools to train their teams, and new virtual competitions have emerged in recent years to afford more opportunities to participate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heikes said.
Texas A&M University will be putting on a virtual veterinary competition for any chapter that wants to participate, she said. This may include video or still images of an animal for the student team to evaluate, she said. The benefits of the experience are largely the same, Heikes said.
That particular competition takes place in December and will be a stepping stone toward competing at in-person competitions at College of Southern Idaho in April, or at the University of Idaho in Moscow, she said.
The students will be attending a leadership conference in Idaho in January, and Heikes is also arranging some tours of the meat industry, she said.
In addition, students are working on their Supervised Agriculture Experiences — the reason Romero is teaching Samothy the cat tricks. It is considered a research project because it is not certain what the results will be, Heikes said.
Students track the hours they spend working on their projects, which gives them practice with keeping detailed records, Heikes said. Eventually, those records can be submitted for eligibility for prizes or scholarships, she said.
Student Ben Chaffee is embarking on a pet-sitting business dubbed “Ben and Breakfast,” while Conklin is taking a more traditional project of showing animals at a fair, including goats, sheep, and possibly one of her horses, she said.
Shelby Brown, a senior who resides in Kuna, is working as a bar manager at a horse boarding facility, she said. She gets paid for the work, and gets experience cleaning stalls, putting in shavings, and conducting any repairs that need to be made.
Having a mostly online group like ITCA's is a big milestone, "especially in the ag world where things are so traditional,” Heikes said.
“To get a virtual chapter was a bit of a fight, but I’m grateful I had some big dogs in the ag world in my corner to help push this along,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how we continue to grow over the next few years.”