West Nile Virus

Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City in this 2019 file photo.

 Associated Press

A Washington County resident has Idaho’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The resident, who is over 50, has been hospitalized but is “recovering and being discharged home,” according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

