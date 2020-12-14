BOISE —Idaho’s four presidential electors have met and cast their ballots, as expected, for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who won 64% of the vote in Idaho to Joe Biden’s 33%.
Similar processes were taking place across the country on Monday, as the nation’s electoral college met to finalize the results, in which Biden won the popular vote with 51.3%, more than 7 million votes ahead of Trump, and the electoral vote with 306 compared to Trump’s 232. Two hundred and seventy votes are needed to become president.
“What we’re doing here today marks the endpoint in Idaho’s presidential electoral process,” Gov. Brad Little said, noting that the process is detailed in the U.S. Constitution. “It marks a reminder of how our Democratic republic was envisioned by our forefathers. We should celebrate the incredible Idaho turnout, and all the efforts of our election officials … volunteers and voters to express the will of the people in a safe and secure manner.”
Idaho’s four presidential electors, designated by the winning campaign in the state, were Ada County Commissioner-elect Rod Beck, former Congressman Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and former state Sen. Melinda Smyser.
Beck said, “I would like to commend the members of the Idaho Legislature and the governor and our elected officials, in Ada County it would be Phil McGrane, and Lawerence Denney on the state level. We had an unprecedented turnout in this election, and … the rest of the country could take some lessons and learn from the state of Idaho.”
“I don’t think there was any illegal votes in the state of Idaho,” Beck said, “and I think that’s because of the tremendous job that our election officials did. And I was particularly pleased with the special session” of the Idaho Legislature held in August, in which county clerks were given the go-ahead to begin to prepare absentee ballots early to ease the count on election night. “That made it efficient, they could get it done fast,” Beck said. “We had a smooth-running operation and our operation is trusted.”
Labrador said he was “proud” to cast his vote for Trump and Pence after working with both; and Smyser said of Trump, “During his campaign, he made a lot of promises, and he kept those promises.”
McGeachin, who wore a black “TRUMP” beret topped by an American flag pin for the ceremony, said when Trump first announced his candidacy, “What he had to say really spoke to my heart,” particularly when he talked about taking on “a political establishment that had become out of touch with America.”
“Our president’s accomplishments are so many,” she said, from tax cuts to moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. “I wish to thank the people of Idaho for their overwhelming support of President Donald J. Trump,” McGeachin said.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, Idaho statutes don’t include any penalties for “faithless electors,” or those who cast their ballots for someone other than the winner of the election in their state. Fourteen states have laws that overturn the elector’s votes in those cases; 33 states have laws requiring electors to vote for a pledged candidate. But none of Idaho’s electors varied from the results.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, who formally tallied the four votes, noted that the Idaho state law regarding electors passed in 1899 and has been amended just once, in 1980, to adjust the pay for the electors. “I don’t know what it was at that time, it was probably feed for their horses,” Denney said. “It’s $15 now, so it doesn’t even feed their horses.”
Little concluded the ceremony by thanking the electors, then saying, “Your work has been completed, your duty has been discharged.”