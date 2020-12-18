Idaho will not receive as many COVID-19 doses as first expected — and the state isn’t sure why.
According to a Wednesday tweet from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the state’s allotment of the vaccine, developed by biotechnology companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE, was slashed from 17,550 doses to just 9,750.
“We don’t know why it was reduced,” according to the tweet. “But our focus doesn’t change – healthcare workers will continue to receive the vaccine.”
In a written statement, Pfizer said the company has shipped all doses of the vaccine it was asked to ship this week.
“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," according to the statement. "This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."
In a written statement, Gov. Brad Little urged Idahoans to be patient and continue wearing masks and social distancing.
"The distribution of the vaccine is a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19," the statement reads. "For now, our limited supply of the vaccine is prioritized for our front-line health care workers and most vulnerable citizens. We recognize there is a great demand for this life-saving tool, and we expect changes and evolution when it comes to managing supply. The COVID-19 vaccine continues to arrive in Idaho, and I urge Idahoans to be patient with the distribution. Though this is an outstanding step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 virus, we must remain vigilant in our defense. We must continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings, and keep safe physical distance to protect lives as we await widespread distribution of the vaccine."
Idaho wasn't the only state to see a reduction in its vaccine shipment though — in a "disruptive and frustrating" development, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Thursday the state's portion of vaccine was also slashed by 40%, KTVB reports.
The Washington Post on Wednesday reported at least six states had seen a reduction in the amount of vaccine they would receive. A federal official told the new organization the cut was "the result of states’ requesting an expedited timeline for locking in their allocations for the following week; notification of how many doses they could order each week was consequently advanced from Friday to Tuesday."
"Since Pfizer is producing doses daily, the official said, fewer doses were available Tuesday than will be available on Friday," according to the Post.