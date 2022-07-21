IDOG seminar Nampa

Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane speaks at an open government seminar at Nampa City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

BOISE — Brian Kane, chief deputy Idaho attorney general, has been hired as the new executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General and will start his new job Sept. 19.

Kane, who has been the point person for state legislators, top elected officials, numerous state agencies and more for day-to-day legal advice from the Attorney General’s office, was unanimously chosen for the position after a national search by a bipartisan special committee of 10 state attorneys general, including five Republicans and five Democrats.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell. In the interest of disclosure, it should be noted that Russell is the president and co-founder of Idahoans for Openness in Government.

