BOISE — Brian Kane, chief deputy Idaho attorney general, has been hired as the new executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General and will start his new job Sept. 19.
Kane, who has been the point person for state legislators, top elected officials, numerous state agencies and more for day-to-day legal advice from the Attorney General’s office, was unanimously chosen for the position after a national search by a bipartisan special committee of 10 state attorneys general, including five Republicans and five Democrats.
“Brian Kane will be a great executive director,” said current NAAG President Tom Miller, the Iowa state attorney general. “He has the experience, skill, judgment, sense of humor and humility necessary to navigate the challenges of his role. He has won awards from NAAG for his ability to lead and teach AG staffers, and chief deputies around the country turn to him for counsel. Brian really cares about the AG community and treats people well. I’m confident that he will foster bipartisanship and collaboration among attorneys general.”
Kane, a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army and former private attorney, first joined the Idaho attorney general’s office in 2001.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said, “NAAG is an organization near and dear to my heart, and I’m thrilled with Brian’s selection as its next executive director.” Wasden is a past president of the organization.
“Brian excelled immediately when he joined the office in 2001," Wasden said. "He’s been an integral part of my leadership team and has the right skillset to successfully lead NAAG in 2022 and beyond. I want to publicly congratulate Brian and commend the NAAG search committee for hitting a home run with his hiring.”
Kane holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in political science and history, and a law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School. In the Army, he served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, prior to enrolling at the UI.
In 2020, Kane was named as one of four finalists to become dean of the University of Idaho College of Law.
Idahoans around the state have met Kane as he’s traveled with Wasden to open-government seminars in every region of the state over the past two decades, educating and informing local government officials, members of the news media and the public about how to comply with Idaho’s two key open-government laws, the Idaho Public Records Act and the Idaho Open Meeting Law. Kane is considered the foremost authority in the state on those laws.
Those seminars were conducted in collaboration with Idahoans for Openness in Government, a non-profit state coalition for openness in government; and co-sponsored by the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties, and the Idaho Press Club, along with numerous local co-sponsors, including local news organizations around the state.
The National Association of Attorneys General is based in Washington, D.C.
“I am grateful to accept this opportunity to serve as NAAG’s next executive director,” Kane said in a statement. “I’ve greatly enjoyed working with the organization during my time with the Idaho office, and I am a proud faculty member of their Center for Leadership Development. I look forward to meeting with each NAAG member individually and continuing the great bipartisan work of our nation’s attorneys general.”
Kane told the Idaho Press, “I think that what I most hope to accomplish is the ability to kind of continue to bring the attorneys general together and to fulfill our … collective obligation to public service and serving our constituencies.”
He said he’ll miss being the go-to legal person for Idaho officials, including frequent calls to address legislators. “Yes, if I’m being honest, I love this job,” Kane said. “I think this is probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever had in my life, and it’s hard to say goodbye to it.”
Kane, 52, said of Wasden, “My success would not be possible without Lawrence, without his leadership, without his mentorship, without the confidence that he’s shown in me. … One of the great credits of Lawrence is he’s always willing to teach. So it’s not just that he leads, it’s that he’s also teaching as he demonstrates his leadership. I think that anybody that’s been around Lawrence has had that experience.”
Wasden, who is Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general and first was elected in 2002, lost his re-election bid in the May GOP primary this year to former 1st District GOP Rep. Raul Labrador. Labrador faces Democrat Steve Scanlin on the November ballot, but the Democratic Party has indicated that Scanlin is a placeholder and could be replaced with another candidate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell. In the interest of disclosure, it should be noted that Russell is the president and co-founder of Idahoans for Openness in Government.