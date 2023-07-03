Idaho 100th birthday screenshot

This screenshot from a July 3, 1990 KTVB broadcast shows a crowd of people in front of the Capitol to celebrate Idaho's 100th birthday.

 screenshot/KTVB

Originally published July 3 on KTVB.COM.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a congressional act claiming Idaho as an official U.S. territory.

