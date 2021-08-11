BOISE — As students of Idaho's public universities head back to campus this fall, face coverings will again be required to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant. All four-year research universities will require masks, according to news releases from Boise State University and Idaho State University.
Leaders of the four universities — BSU, ISU and University of Idaho — made the decision after consulting with the Idaho State Board of Education, according to a statement signed by BSU President Marlene Tromp and other administrators.
"Although we hoped that this year would look more like pre-pandemic years, sharp increases in Delta variant COVID infections are concerning," they wrote.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee wrote in an email to students, "This variant is highly contagious, spreading quickly in our communities, and causing an increase in breakthrough cases. With this information in mind, and based on the current health data, we are amending our on-campus guidance for face coverings to best support in-person instruction and on-campus activities."
BSU, ISU and U of I will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and may update the mask requirement accordingly.
In a memo, U of I President Scott Green and Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence said, "We will continue to monitor the increase of the Delta variant in our state and will work with our partners to determine what is best for our institution throughout the fall semester. As always, we appreciate your patience as well as your efforts to protect one another."
Effective this week, face masks will be required in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Both BSU and ISU statements said face coverings will not be required when working alone in private spaces, such as offices and dorm rooms. BSU officials also told KTVB that face masks will be required at Broncos football games.
"Although this will help mitigate the spread of the Delta variant, the safest and most effective way to protect yourself, your friends and loved ones, as well as our community, is to get vaccinated," BSU administrators wrote. "COVID vaccines are proven to significantly reduce your chances of getting infected, and if you are, to reduce the likelihood that you’ll become seriously ill. COVID vaccines are available at no cost at the Boise State Vaccination Clinic as well as many other local clinics."
The mask requirement is yet final, reports Idaho EdNews. The Idaho State Board of Education — which next meets Aug. 25 — will need to confirm the decision to require masks at the universities, Idaho EdNews reports.
Lewis-Clark State College has yet to announce whether it will update its mask policy.
Fall classes begin Aug. 23.
Correction: This story has been updated to remove mention of Lewis-Clark State College as one of the universities that has updated its mask policy.