BOISE — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Trump administration's attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects about 700,000 immigrants in the country, including 3,000 in Idaho, from deportation.
In the 5-4 decision, justices did not rule on the program itself, only on the question of whether the administration had acted lawfully in trying to end it. This means President Trump could make another attempt to end the program.
"The court decision is saying that (the Trump administration) has to engage in reasoned decision making," said Maria Andrade, immigration attorney with Immigrant Justice Idaho. "This administration's decisions cannot be made without a full, thought-out decision of what (rescinding DACA) could mean for the over 3,000 Idahoans, for families, for community, for employers and for schools."
Rosseli Guerrero, a DACA recipient and Boise State University student, came to the U.S. from Mexico with her family when she was 5. She has been anxious for the last month, awaiting a court decision the program.
"I am so happy, and we need to celebrate the victory, but it is still scary because it is a temporary victory," Guerrero said. "We don't know what the elections will look like, and I don't want to be stuck in the same situation again."
Guerrero is also a mother and employee with the ACLU of Idaho, she said if DACA were to be removed, she wouldn't have a work permit or a driver's license. She shared her story in February as part of a Define American storytelling workshop in partnership with the Idaho Press.
"People don't know that we are their co-workers and their neighbors," Guerrero said. "I think people have us in a box, and they think all Latinos and all undocumented people are a certain way, and then once they get to know us, they realize we are just like them."
Alma Alba, a board member with PODER of Idaho, an immigrant rights organization, is also a DACA recipient, though she said she tried not to dwell too much on the impending court decision.
"I had blocked it out," Alba said. "Whatever decision they would have made, I can't base my whole life on the decision that someone else is going to make for my life. I do believe things happen for a reason, and I am happy it happened in our favor. This just means I have to push even harder for the dreams I have in the U.S. now."
Alba was brought to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 10. She now has dreams of attending law school to "fight against the things I know are wrong."
Jennifer Hernandez Gutiérrez, also a DACA recipient, came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 2. She said for the last few years her "heart has been heavy" as she waited for the Supreme Court's decision.
Gutiérrez said the decision to uphold DACA "symbolizes to Dreamers that we are beating the odds against us."
Trump announced in 2017 that his administration would end the program. According to a New York Times report, Trump gave only one reason for ending the program: that it was beyond the legal power of any president to maintain it.
Idaho officials have previously voiced support for the Trump administration's decision to end DACA.
“I’ve long held that DACA was created through an unconstitutional executive order because — under the Constitution — the responsibility of creating immigration policy falls squarely on Congress,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in an issued statement in 2017. “However, the root of this entire issue is Congress’s failure to pass a law that takes into account the needs of everyday families, especially those families whose ties cross international borders. This announcement from the administration paves the way for our federal lawmakers to finally step up and deal with this very important issue once and for all.”
Wasden signed onto a letter, with other attorney generals, that threatened to sue the administration if it did not remand DACA. Then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter also signed the letter, the only governor in the country to do so.
"This decision is uniformed and strong rebuke of the administration and the state of Idaho," said Andrade. "Idaho is out of stack with what the law requires."
Andrade said the Supreme Court decision goes beyond protecting the 3,000 Idahoans with DACA. Since 2017, the Trump administration allowed only people who previously had DACA to renew it, and new applicants were prohibited from applying.
"The way it is written we believe we will be able to do new applications for DACA," said Kimberley Schaefer, a Boise immigration attorney. "Once we get that guidance is when we will be able to do new applications again."
Andrade said now is the window for people to begin new DACA applications, before the administration could make another attempt to end the program.
"This doesn't mean Trump administration won't try again," Guerrero said. "It is important for us to find something permanent for people who are DACA recipients and people who are not DACA recipients and are undocumented."