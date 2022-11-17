...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Traffic flows steadily in both directions along I-84 in Boise, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This year, holiday travel is anticipated to hit a new post pandemic high.
This year, holiday travel is anticipated to hit a new high post pandemic — nothing says revenge like going home for the holidays.
Nearly 312,000 Idahoans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, according to Matthew Conde, public affairs director at AAA in Idaho. This is a 1.5% increase from last year, when approximately 290,000 Idahoans traveled for Thanksgiving and 593,000 traveled for Christmas.
“During the pandemic, it was all about the staycation, and coming out of the pandemic it became about revenge travel,” Conde said. “Post pandemic, I think people realized that you can’t take the opportunity to gather for granted … the last couple of years we’ve seen a real resurgence in just about every holiday.”
People are expected to be traveling from Nov. 23-27 for Thanksgiving, Conde said.
“Drivers should try to avoid peak congestion on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, especially as holiday travelers share the road with the morning and evening commute,” Conde said in a news release.
AAA predicts nearly 49 million Americans will take a road trip this Thanksgiving. Roads in metro areas will likely be congested between 4-8 p.m. from Nov. 25-27.
Airline travel is also expected to increase this Thanksgiving. But with flights reduced because of staffing shortages, travelers should expect an increase in connecting flights and crowded flights during the holidays, Conde said.
“There shouldn’t be as many cancellations due to logistical issues, but weather is always the big caveat this time of year,” Conde said. “It’s best to avoid checking luggage so that you have easy access to your belongings if circumstances change, but if that isn’t possible, keep your toiletries, prescriptions, and at least one change of clothes in your carry-on bag.”
Booking flights early is critical, Conde said.
“It’s important to hurry up and make those plans and not count on a last minute decision this year, because if they have a plane that’s nowhere near full, it may not fly,” Conde said.
Thanksgiving is one of Boise Airport’s busiest times, Airport Communication Manager Shawna Samuelson said in an email.
The airport is anticipating 150,000 travelers, with peak travel days on Nov. 20, 23, 27 and 28, Samuelson said. Close-in terminal parking is limited, Samuelson said.
“You can expect very busy airports,” Conde said. “You can expect fairly pricey hotel rooms and probably fairly pricey plane tickets.”
Now, people are paying 25%-50% more for a hotel room than they were in 2021, Conde said.
“If you choose to drive yourself to the airport it is likely you will need to utilize the newly expanded Economy Parking Lot,” Samuelson said in the email.
The economy lot is on 5600 W. Victory Road and is serviced by a shuttle that comes every 15 minutes. Curbside valet is also available on the east end of the upper curb, Samuelson said, and travelers can make a reservation online.
Arriving two hours before flight departure is recommended during the holidays, Samuelson said.
“As always, passengers can bring pies, cakes and other baked goods through the checkpoints,” Samuelson said. “However, liquids such as eggnog, gravy, and gels such as preserves and jellies, should go into checked luggage.”