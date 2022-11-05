Solar Intallation

Mitch Eauclaire, with EvenGreen Technology, fastens a solar panel onto the roof of a home in Meridian in April 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night.

Many speakers questioned the study, calling it biased, incomplete, and an example of the fox guarding the hen house. If adopted, they worry that the proposed cut to the export credit rate — the rate solar power generators are paid for the power they give to the grid — would discourage people from adopting rooftop solar on their homes.

