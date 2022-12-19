As Christmas weekend approaches, more than half-a-million Idahoans are traveling for the holidays — making for a busy airport and busy roads.
Holiday travel is up 3% since last year, according to a AAA release, with nearly 113 million Americans and 646,000 Idahoans taking holiday vacations this year. These numbers signify a close return to pre-pandemic travel.
Since commuters will share the drive with holiday road trippers, roads are expected to be busiest on Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, with peak traffic conditions between 2-8 p.m. Florida and California’s theme parks are popular destinations over the holidays, AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde said.
“A pre-trip inspection can help avoid some ‘bah, humbug’ moments at the roadside,” Conde said in a release.
Those traveling via car over the holidays should be sure to check tires, battery and clean grime and dirt from windshields and lights, according to the AAA release.
Visibility can be reduced and roads slick during winter months, which can spike traffic crashes this time of year, Conde said. Those driving over the holidays should be prepared with chains or tire socks to preserve traction on snowy roads, according to the release.
Holiday air travel, according to AAA, will be 14% higher than it was a year ago.
“We don’t believe that there will be many last-minute savings on airfares this year,” Conde said in the release. “It’s best to get your flights booked as quickly as possible, as more itineraries involve connections through a major hub.”
According to Boise Airport Communication Manager Shawna Samuelson, last year’s most popular destinations from the Boise Airport were Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas.
”Holiday travel dates in December are not quite as consolidated as you find around Thanksgiving. People often take longer trips and spread out their arrival and departure dates. Passengers can still expect to see the airport busier than normal,” Samuelson said.
Peak travel days at the airport are predicted to be Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30, Samuelson said.
Air travelers should make a plan for parking before arriving at the airport by checking the live feed of available parking on the airport parking page, Samuelson said. Those who opt to drive themselves to the airport can use the recently expanded economy parking on 5600 W. Victory Road.
Valet parking is available at the airport, but Samuelson recommends that travelers make an online reservation to guarantee the spot. Air travelers should check baggage policies, check in and arrive two hours before the plane’s departure, Samuelson said.
”TSA recommends that passengers wait to wrap your gifts until you arrive at your destination. Wrapped presents are screened like any other item — and if it requires additional inspection, it will be unwrapped,” Samuelson said.
If an item needs to be wrapped before flying, travelers should use a gift bag or box, Samuelson said.
CLEAR is also now available at the security checkpoint in the airport.
The app allows passengers to “enroll and streamline their security screening process by using biometrics to verify their identity, rather than a government-issued identification card,” Samuelson said.
Bus, train and cruise ship travel is also approaching pre-pandemic levels with a 23% increase, a AAA release said. Inclement weather could alter flight schedules and make for unsafe roads. Visit AAA.com/winterprep for more information on safe winter travel.