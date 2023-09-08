Burning Man 2023

In this image from video provided by Rebecca Barger, people walk through mud at the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev., on Sept. 4, 2023.

 Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 6 on KTVB.COM.

Over Labor Day weekend, nearly 70,000 people – including some Idahoans – were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as crews closed the roads down around Burning Man in Nevada.

Recommended for you

Load comments