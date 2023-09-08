Originally published Sept. 6 on KTVB.COM.
Over Labor Day weekend, nearly 70,000 people – including some Idahoans – were ordered to stay put and conserve food and water as crews closed the roads down around Burning Man in Nevada.
Burning Man is an annual event in the Nevada desert that gathers "artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world," according to its website.
Heavy rains flooded the area and created thick, ankle-deep mud, which stopped some people from leaving the area.
“You’d take a step in the mud and bring up an inch or two of mud with you,” KTVB photographer Jason Foster said.
Foster has been to Burning Man 16 times, including this year’s event.
“You were kind of on an island. You couldn't move, you were just getting mud everywhere, couldn't bike, you couldn't drive,” said Boise resident Marc Radsma, who attended the event for the first time.
“Once it started raining, the city – which has its own organization – issued a shelter in place and once that happened, people panicked because they were worried they weren't able to get out," Foster said. "So, they decided to leave right then and unfortunately for them, it made the situation far worse because they were driving on the roads that were freshly rained on and getting stuck and if they waited a couple of days, they would have been fine."
Not everyone tried to leave though, including Foster, who was prepared for the conditions.
“I thought it was great, it didn't bother me at all,” Foster said. “But I also knew to stay in place. It's the people who tried to move around in the mud that got in trouble.”
While some people did not have a pleasant experience, others enjoyed themselves.
“It wasn't as bad as some people said,” Radsma said. “You're in the desert and it's going to do what it does, so you just have to do your best to live in that situation. I had a blast.”
In the end, despite the rain or shine or mud, those who attended this year’s Burning Man said the experience will forever burn in the memories.
Images of the lines of cars from this year’s mass exodus went viral, but Foster told KTVB that’s a typical sight that happens every year because everyone is leaving at the same time.
One person died at this year's Burning Man. He's suspected of dying from drug intoxication.
