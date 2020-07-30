The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received about 20 calls or emails from residents who said they've received an unsolicited package of seeds from China.
Residents are advised not to open the packages, but rather to call the Idaho office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at 208-373-1600.
Although USDA is being cautious about the seed packages, the agency also added in its news release that at this time, it doesn’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
Several states are reporting similar occurrences, the department said in a news release Monday.
Idahoans who have received such a package should keep the label and seed package and wait for further instruction from USDA about disposal and follow-up.