Looking back, Trevor Booth, 35, of Caldwell, can tell there was a coronavirus outbreak at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, in September. He didn’t know it at the time though.
He was among the Idahoans bedridden as a result of what they would later learn was COVID-19. At the time he just thought he was sick, he told the Idaho Press. Disease can spread easily in prisons, and illness had swept through Eagle Pass Correctional Facility before, he said.
He didn’t know he had COVID-19 because the prison staff didn’t make a concerted effort to test the men imprisoned there. For much of 2020, there were about 600 Idaho inmates in the prison. The staff tested only 33 of them, and 21 tested negative.
“And while they’re testing thousands upon thousands of inmates back home, they didn’t even call for any more tests to be done (at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility),” Booth said. “It was laying us down. We were stuck in our beds, the only thing they wanted to do was temperature checks, and we didn’t even know that (the coronavirus) was there.”
As of Friday, 13,425 COVID-19 tests have been issued to inmates across IDOC facilities, according to the department's website.
“IDOC and GEO agreed that symptomatic inmates would be tested (at Eagle Pass),” department spokesman Jeff Ray told the Idaho Press. “Mass testing was not requested.”
At the time, the Idaho Department of Correction’s contract with the GEO Group, the company that runs the Eagle Pass facility, was coming to an end in October. The state was planning to move inmates to the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, under a new agreement with private prison operator CoreCivic.
Ray confirmed to the Idaho Press that all Idaho inmates in the Saguaro Correctional Center came from the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility.
Booth wasn’t tested for COVID-19 until the Idaho inmates arrived in Saguaro, about 65 miles northeast of Phoenix. All were tested when they arrived, for a total of 442 tests. Of those, 311 tested negative, according to the IDOC’s website.
While many inmates who were tested didn’t show symptoms, Booth himself tested positive and got sick. He had recovered by the time he spoke with the Idaho Press in October. His wife started crying over the phone when he told her about his positive diagnosis on a call from Saguaro Correctional Center. He asked her to tell his parents he was sick.
On Oct. 1, the first Idahoan imprisoned in Saguaro Correctional Center who had COVID-19 had died, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. The department did not release his name, citing privacy concerns, and has indicated it will not be publicly identifying inmates who die with COVID-19 going forward.
“He said that he was sick when he came over (from Eagle Pass Correctional Facility),” Booth said. “I mean there was a large number of us.”
The Idaho Department of Correction announced in a Friday afternoon news release that five inmates incarcerated under the department's jurisdiction have died after testing positive for COVID-19. A CoreCivic spokesperson deferred the Idaho Press' questions to Ray.
The virus maintained a presence in the Saguaro Correctional Center facility. There are 113 Idaho inmates scheduled to come off of quarantine on Tuesday, Ray said earlier this month. Booth is among them, his wife told the Idaho Press earlier this month.
Inmates aren’t retested before leaving quarantine, Ray confirmed.
“If the quarantine is lifted, it is because the quarantine period has expired and no one in the group has presented or reported symptoms," according to Ray. “Saguaro staff follow CDC guidelines with regard to testing those individuals that exhibit symptoms that are consistent with the virus."