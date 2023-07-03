Open primaries initiative

A proposed voter initiative to overhaul how Idaho conducts its elections “plainly violates Idaho Code,” according to an analysis by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

 Photo courtesy of Idahoans for Open Primaries

Supporters of an initiative to create nonpartisan open primaries and establish ranked-choice voting announced Monday they intend to sue Attorney General Raúl Labrador over his ballot titles for the initiative.

The lawsuit will likely be filed within the next week.

