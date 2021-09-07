We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
United States' Kory Puderbaugh moves the ball during a mixed wheelchair rugby group B game with France at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016.
Two Paralympians with Idaho ties earned medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Kory Puderbaugh, who graduated from Eagle High School in 2015, won a silver medal with Team USA in wheelchair rugby. He also won a silver medal in the event at the 2016 Paralympic Games.
Kate Shoemaker, whose hometown is Eagle, won a bronze medal in equestrian dressage. The 2020 Games marked her Paralympic debut.
A third Idaho athlete, Danielle Aravich, competed in the women's 400-meter dash, but did not advance past the preliminary round. She was born in Boise and graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 2014.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Games concluded Sunday. China led all nations with 207 medals; the United States was third with 104 medals, including 37 golds.