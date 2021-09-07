Support Local Journalism


Two Paralympians with Idaho ties earned medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Kory Puderbaugh, who graduated from Eagle High School in 2015, won a silver medal with Team USA in wheelchair rugby. He also won a silver medal in the event at the 2016 Paralympic Games.

Kate Shoemaker, whose hometown is Eagle, won a bronze medal in equestrian dressage. The 2020 Games marked her Paralympic debut.

A third Idaho athlete, Danielle Aravich, competed in the women's 400-meter dash, but did not advance past the preliminary round. She was born in Boise and graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 2014.

The Games concluded Sunday. China led all nations with 207 medals; the United States was third with 104 medals, including 37 golds.

Complete results can be found at paralympic.org.

