Adults 65 years and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Vaccine providers are beginning to accept appointments from Idahoans in this subgroup, though supply of the vaccine continues to lag behind demand.
Central District Health Director Russ Duke said an estimated 80,000 district residents are 65 or older, but there are only 6,000 to 7,000 vaccines arriving weekly to the district, which includes Ada County.
“What we know is this is a large and motivated group of residents," Duke said in a statement. "They are eager, and we are equally interested in seeing them gain protection from this vaccine. But we want to set realistic expectations and remind our residents who are 65 and older that this will be a multi-week process."
In Southwest District Health's six-county region, which includes Canyon County, an estimated 45,000 residents are 65 and older. The district is only receiving about 3,000 doses a week.
Due to the limited vaccine doses and no significant increase anticipated, the two neighboring health districts are asking vaccine providers to use a priority system to focus on those most vulnerable in the early part of serving this subgroup, a press release from the districts said. Considerations may include health conditions and age.
HOW TO GET A VACCINE
If you live in Ada County, find a list of vaccine providers and instructions on making an appointment at cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine or by calling 208-321-2222.
If you live in Canyon County, find that information at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/#Vaccine or by calling 208-455-5411.
Groups that are eligible for a vaccine include:
- Health care workers
- Long-term care facility staff and residents
- Home care providers
- First responders
- Frontline essential workers including coroners, Idaho Fish and Game and USDA law enforcement officers, adult and child protective services, child welfare workers, and community food, housing and relief service workers
- Teachers and childcare providers
- Correctional and detention facility staff
- Starting Feb. 1, Idahoans age 65 and older