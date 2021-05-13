CALDWELL — Scott Curtis walked around Idaho Youth Ranch’s campus shaking hands, giving hugs and saying thank you.
The nonprofit’s CEO beamed with gratitude during Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Idaho Youth Ranch’s new Residential Center for Healing and Resilience.
The new $22 million center will fill a critical need. Each year, about 120 Idaho kids on Medicaid are sent out of state for residential care. When they’re separated from their families, success of treating childhood trauma decreases, Curtis said.
Once the new facilities are built, which is planned for late 2022, there will be a more local solution.
“This will be life-changing for Idaho’s youth and their families,” Curtis said.
The residential facility built on the Caldwell property is planned to have four residential wings, a recreation and dining hall, an education center, a wellness center and a welcome center. The plan is to have 64 beds serving more than 100 kids per year, year-round school and therapy spaces.
It’s designed to serve the physical, emotional and educational needs of kids who experience a variety of neglect, abuse, violence and trauma.
“This marks a new chapter for the Idaho Youth Ranch,” board of directors member Sheila Hennessey said, “and for caring for Idaho’s youth.”
Since last June, Idaho Youth Ranch raised $18 million. Its goal is to raise $2 million more to complete the project since Tomlinson Family Foundation, J.R. Simplot Company Foundation and Duane and Lori Stueckle have already pledged to match the $2 million.
Since the campaign launched, Curtis said members of the capital campaign cabinet gave more than 100 tours to potential donors, sharing the story of how influential the youth ranch could be.
After the organization’s ranch outside Rupert closed five years ago, a location closer to the state’s largest population center was more desirable. Of the Idaho kids in need of long-term residential care services, 70% live in the Treasure Valley, Curtis said.
The Idaho Youth Ranch also formed a task force to research the biggest hole in the services it offered. A residential care facility was the most glaring gap. Curtis said he described the new facility as being like an anchor for the whole organization.
“When you give a child the right care, you can help them unleash their potential and tap into their resilience to create a better future for themselves,” he said. “It is our privilege to walk this path with the youth and families that trust us to do so.”
Many of the shovels used during Thursday’s groundbreaking came from Idaho Youth Ranch thrift stores. More than 100 people gathered for the ceremony. Now that the campaign is public, the youth ranch is asking for more donations.
Idaho Youth Ranch offers short-term residential shelter in Boise, but until the new buildings are finished, it doesn’t have a place for long-term care.
“This is an Idaho problem,” said Mark Miller, CEO of Miller Family Holdings and co-chairman of the capital campaign. “Today we are breaking ground on what I like to phrase an Idaho solution. Idaho fixes its problem, and today we’re starting to do that.”
At the entrance of the 258-acre campus, a creek flows over the road. Curtis said when families bring their children to the ranch, they’ll be crossing over, making the difficult decision to leave their child in someone else’s care.
The goal, though, is that those children will recover and cross back over the creek to return to their families and their homes full time.
Thursday’s groundbreaking makes accomplishing that much more possible.
More information can be found at BringIdahosKidsHome.org.