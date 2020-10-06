NAMPA — In a moving ceremony that spilled over into grateful tears for some family members, five women veterans from Idaho were memorialized on a limited-edition silver medallion revealed Monday at the Warhawk Air Museum.
"We're here to pay tribute to five incredible women," Warhawk co-founder Sue Paul said. "I was lucky enough to know three of them."
The honorees on the medallion include Army Spc. Carrie French from Caldwell, who at 19 years old in 2005 became the first woman from Idaho to lose her life in combat in Iraq.
"This always makes me get emotional, but thank you," said French's mother, Paula Hylinksi, who smiled through tears as she accepted the medallion. "Thank you for including her."
Judith Blake Eighmy of Meridian, who served as a U.S. Navy nurse in Vietnam, was there to accept her medallion in person.
"There were 7,000 women who served in Vietnam," she said. "I represent them, the nurses and the U.S. Navy."
The new medallion is the third and final piece in a series to honor Idaho service members. The tradition began after Air Force Maj. Greg Stone died while serving in Iraq in 2003, Idaho's first casualty in the war.
"It was a heartbreaking time," said former state Rep. Debbie Field, executive director of Idaho Women in Leadership.
Stone and four others were commemorated on the first silver medallion. The second featured an officer playing taps. Proceeds from the sale of the medallions go to maintain and operate the current Idaho State Veteran Cemetery in Boise and will do the same for the new one slated to open in November in Blackfoot.
The new medallion honoring women veterans received full support from the Idaho Legislature and commemorates the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage nationwide. Due to COVID-19, anniversary celebrations have been extended to next year.
In a ceremony with limited attendance Monday, Gov. Brad Little and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth handed out the medallions.
THE HONOREES
Judith Blake Eighmy: Ellsworth, while introducing Eighmy, said "we had a hard time finding someone who served in the Vietnam War" — until Marv Hagedorn, chief administrator of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, serendipitously met her while hiking on Table Rock.
While serving overseas, Eighmy always wore her white nurse's uniform so the soldiers would recognize it and know she was there to help them, Ellsworth said.
Carrie French: French was an ammunition specialist from Caldwell and was killed in combat when an improvised explosive device hit her vehicle.
Kay Gott Chaffey: Chaffey, from Nampa, flew 17 types of military aircraft during World War II as a member of the Women's Air Service Pilots, also known as "WASPs." her favorite plane to fly was the P-51.
Chaffey died in 2017. During Monday's ceremony, her nephew, Dan Gott, related a family tale. He said when she flew her first P-51, she called back home and was so excited. "I flew a plane today. I can't tell you what it was but … it flew me!"
Wanda Pollard: Pollard, from Parma, who joined the Navy in 1953, served as hostess on the personal aircraft of Adm. Jerauld Wright, the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet and Supreme Allied Commander during the period of the Korean War. Her husband, Bernie Pollard, told the Idaho Press in an earlier interview they had been high school sweethearts. After high school, she decided to join the Navy along with two of her friends.
"The other two backed out; she was the one who went all by herself," he said.
Wanda Pollard died in 2015. She loved country-western music, and worked at the M&W market in Parma for many years, said her daughter, Cindy Maiden. "Everybody in town knew her," she said. Maiden, twin Lindy Bleily and their sister Lorie Holloway accepted the honor along with Bernie. "We're just so proud of our mom."
Carmelita Pope: Pope, from Boise, was the epitome of the United Service Organizations officer characterized in the song, "The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of Company B," said Ellsworth. Pope, who served with the USO during the last months of WWII, performed for troops in Italy and later became an actress on the big screen, including appearing in "Miracle on 34th Street."
Pope was also a longtime volunteer at the Warhawk Air Museum. She died last year.