BOISE — A crowd of Idahoans gathered on the Capitol building steps Saturday in Boise for the fourth annual Idaho Women's March.
The Boise chapter of the national movement commemorated 100 years since the ratification of the 19th amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. The march featured peaches from former gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan and Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez.
Hailie Johnson-Waskow, communications director for the Idaho State House and Senate Democrats, estimated the crowd at 500 people.
"It's important to remember how many women who have fought and struggled before us to pave the way so that we could be here today," Jordan said.
Acknowledging the history of women's suffrage is important, she said, so the next generation of young women can understand that they belong there, too.
Laura Stensgar, the first female CEO of the Couer d'Alene Casino Resort & Hotel, also spoke at the event.
"We need to take hold of who we are, what we need to do and what we can do as females and as leaders," Stensgar said." We have the power, and we need to take the opportunity to do so.”
The Idaho chapter of MAGA girl made an appearance to peacefully counterprotest.
"I think that the main voice we hear for the Women's March doesn't represent us as women," said Danette Klindt, 57, of Meridian. "It's a march for women, and we want to make sure we're represented as conservative women in Idaho that support our president."
Among their chief objections toward the Idaho Women's March is the opposition to President Donald Trump, as well as the rally's pro-choice leanings.
"We're here for women, we just want to make sure our voices are represented," Klindt said.