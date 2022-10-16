Wolf

A gray wolf is seen in this April 18, 2008, photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

 Courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers last week.

“What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality is very similar to what it was the previous years,” he said during an Oct. 6 meeting of the Natural Resources Interim Committee.

Originally published in the Spokesman-Review.

