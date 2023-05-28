SWITC in Nampa

The Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, based in Nampa, is a temporary home to people who are intellectually disabled and mentally ill who cannot stay in an in-home situation, often because of dangerous or aggressive behaviors.

 Courtesy of the Idaho Office for Performance Evaluations

Originally published May 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The state of Idaho will pay $1.2 million and allow a disability rights group to monitor how patients are treated at a state-run center for people with developmental disabilities. That agreement ends four years of litigation between the state and six families of vulnerable Idahoans who were abused, neglected or died at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa.

