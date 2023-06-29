Under new rules taking effect Saturday, Idaho families can make at least 7% more money per year and still qualify for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
The program providing free food to low- to moderate-income families is rolling out the new income thresholds starting July 1 to account for cost of living increases.
The change, announced this week by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, means that single-family households can earn more than $1,800 more per year while families of five people could earn over $4,900 more. A pregnant woman counts as two household members for determining eligibility.
For families with more than five people, WIC eligibility can be determined by adding $9,509 for each family member, said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson Greg Stahl.
People must be pregnant, recently pregnant, breastfeeding or a child under age 5 to qualify for the program. Idaho’s WIC program is only open to Idaho residents who have low to moderate income and “have a need that can be helped by WIC foods,” the release said.
“People are often surprised that they qualify for WIC since the income guidelines are higher than many other assistance programs,” Stahl told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email. “Because of this, WIC currently only serves 41% of eligible individuals, so if someone thinks they may be eligible, they should contact their local WIC clinic to apply.”
The program updates its income thresholds annually. WIC provides free foods, such as fresh fruits, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, juice, beans and peanut butter, to approved families, in addition to screenings for health, nutrition counseling, breastfeeding information and support, help from registered dietitians and referrals to other services.
The average Idahoan accessing WIC receives about $64 in foods per month, the state health department estimates. WIC is accepted in 200 Idaho grocery stores, Stahl said.
People or families already “in the categories served by WIC” and receiving assistance through Medicaid, or other federal health programs like SNAP, TANF or CHIP, are eligible for WIC.
The new income guidelines are in effect until June 30, 2024.
Interpreters are available at all WIC clinic over the phone or in person, Stahl said. Stahl said 58 locations across the state help WIC recipients, including remote services for people unable to access clinics.
Visit signupwic.com to apply, learn more or find a clinic near you, or call the Idaho CareLine at 211.