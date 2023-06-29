Inflation Consumer Goods (copy)

WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, is rolling out new income thresholds starting July 1 to account for cost of living increases.

Originally published June 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Under new rules taking effect Saturday, Idaho families can make at least 7% more money per year and still qualify for WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

