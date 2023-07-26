Murgoitio Park Land

The New York Canal forms the southern border of property along South Cole Road, Monday, June 21, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Water Resources Board last week approved nine regional water sustainability projects — including some in the Treasure Valley.

Nampa received $3 million for a reuse pipeline to provide recycled water for the Phyliss Canal, which spans nearly 35 miles in Ada and Canyon counties, and the Boise Project Board of Control received $25 million to line the New York Canal, which stretches 41 miles from the Boise River Diversion Dam to Lake Lowell, according to a press release.

