The Idaho Water Resources Board last week approved nine regional water sustainability projects — including some in the Treasure Valley.
Nampa received $3 million for a reuse pipeline to provide recycled water for the Phyliss Canal, which spans nearly 35 miles in Ada and Canyon counties, and the Boise Project Board of Control received $25 million to line the New York Canal, which stretches 41 miles from the Boise River Diversion Dam to Lake Lowell, according to a press release.
The projects were funded by the federal American Rescue Act and state surplus funds, and the board approved a total of $59.4 million for statewide projects.
The projects were selected from the Board’s Regional Water Sustainability Projects Priority List, which helps guide spending for large, regional water sustainability projects, the release states. Last year, the board adopted criteria for the priority list, requiring that the projects on it must "help achieve water supply sustainability on a regional, basin-wide, or statewide basis.”
“We are pleased to fund these worthy projects in our first round of project awards from the Regional Water Sustainability List,” Jo Ann Cole-Hansen, board finance committee chair, said in the release. “We all know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in modernizing our water infrastructure across the state. There will be more projects that receive funding from the Regional Water Sustainability List in the future.”
The board’s finance committee recommended the awardees after hearing presentations from project sponsors during public meetings in June.
The funded projects are listed below in order of the final ranking:
1. American Falls Spillway Rehabilitation - $12.5 million; total cost $23.1M
2. Gooding Flood Control - $4M; total cost $40M
3. Nampa Reuse pipeline - $3M; total cost $180M
4. New York Canal lining - $25M; total cost $50M
5. North Fremont Canal System - $7.8M; total cost $19M
6. Raft River Pipeline - $7M; total cost $49M
7. Treasure Valley Water Supply study - $155,500; total cost $155,500
8. Palouse Basin Aquifer - $182,500; total cost $365,000
9. Lost Valley Reservoir Enlargement - $560,000; total cost $1.1M