BOISE — After nearly three decades as an Idaho water supply specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ron Abramovich is making a cool career change to become Bogus Basin's new snow reporter.
"Once you talk about snow and water in Idaho, you can't quit cold turkey," Abramovich said.
Abramovich's old position of water specialist gave him a deep level of insight about how snow "falls and melts and accumulates and flows."
With his uncanny ability to key in on what snowfall would look like and how that water would make its way into Idaho's rivers, he became a beloved figure in the Idaho water community.
Before he retired earlier this year from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, Abramovich's 29 years of service involved spending a lot of time outdoors, something that, as an avid skier and rafter, made plenty of sense.
If you've skied at Bogus, you may have seen him on the slopes or taken a lesson from Janice, his wife, a longtime instructor at the resort.
Thus, Abramovich's new part-time snow reporting job is a match made in heaven.
"Ron's been a longtime visitor and guest and season-pass holder at Bogus Basin. … He's an institution on the mountain," said Bogus Basin spokeswoman Susan Saad.
Bogus officials were excited to add Abramovich to their team of about 500 employees because of his deep knowledge of Idaho's snow behavior, Saad said.
"The unique advantage of having Ron take this position is his incredible knowledge of snow and snowpack," she added.
Abramovich is already putting that knowledge to work, as he started sending his daily snow report on Dec. 7, the first day of Bogus Basin's seven-day-a-week operations this season.
"It was a little bit of a rocky start, to say it gently," Abramovich said wryly, referring to technical difficulties he had on his first day while sending out the daily snow report email and putting his first message on the Bogus Basin snow phone.
Abramovich's new job means he gets out of bed around 5:30 a.m. and checks data on the Bogus Basin SNOTEL. That's short for SNOw TELemetry, an automated data-collection network with up-to-date stats on snow depth, precipitation and temperature.
After Abramovich gets that information, he checks the online weather pages, calls the mountain manager and then writes a summary.
Abramovich said starting work in the early morning was an easy transition to make, as his wife, who is also a teacher, gets up then anyway.
"Now she knows when I get up," he said with a laugh.
Along with the written report (sent to 101 people each morning, Abramovich notes), he leaves a detailed message on Bogus Basin's snow phone, a line people can call to get information on the snow conditions for the mountain that day.
"Back in the '90s, we used to call the snow phone multiple times a day," Abramovich said, adding most people like using the resort's online SNOTEL data these days.
Still, that snow phone has been used for decades to update skiers and snowboarders with the latest snow reports, Saad said.
"We're not sure if people call the phone, but there is a loyal following to those snow updates," she said.
As time goes on, Abramovich is sure he'll get into the swing of things. But right now, his eyes are on any and all storm systems that could bring some fresh powder to Bogus.