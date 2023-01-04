Mountain Home

Idaho's population nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Only Florida grew at a faster rate nationally. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Jan. 4 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Fueled still by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population that nearly reached 2 million people for the first time in July, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

