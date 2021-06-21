Idaho Voices for Children, an advocacy organization for children in the state, is calling for a permanent expansion of the new child tax credit following the release of a report on children’s well-being in Idaho and across the U.S., according to a news release from the organization.
The national report, entitled “2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book” is produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and looks at data on economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. The most recent report compares data from 2019 through 2021 to data from a decade ago to measure how children and their families are faring across the country.
Though many metrics in Idaho have improved, an increase in the cost of living and pressures created by the pandemic threaten to erase such gains, according to the release.
“While Idaho has been experiencing a decline in child poverty rates over the last decade, high housing costs have become a major burden on family economic well-being across the state,” said Christine Tiddens, outreach director for Idaho Voices for Children, in the release.
In 2010, 19% of children in Idaho lived in poverty, while data from 2019 indicated 13% of children lived in poverty, according to the summary page for Idaho on the site for the report.
“Idaho households were struggling with high housing cost burdens before the pandemic, but over the last year, the number of families struggling to pay rent increased by 15 percent,” and nearly one in three Idahoan renters with children have trouble paying rent each month, Tiddens added. In May 2021, 10% of Idaho households reported not being able to feed children enough food, an increase from 7% in May 2020.
Meanwhile, beginning in July, families with children will receive an advance on their child tax credit of $300 per child under the age 6, and $250 for each older child as part of an expanded child tax credit program created through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Families will receive the other half of the payment when they file their taxes, according to the IRS’s website. Though the program is slated to run through December, making the expansion permanent would give families much needed support, Tiddens said in a phone call with the Idaho Press.
The report uses data from 2019 as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse surveys, conducted in 2020 and 2021, to provide a more complete picture of the challenges families faced during the pandemic, Tiddens said.
“The Data Book shows that simply returning to pre-pandemic level of support for children and families would shortchange millions of kids nationwide and fail to address persistent disparities,” the release said.
The expanded tax credit can offset the costs families face, Tiddens said.
“Those are cash payments to families to use however needed to support their financial situation,” Tiddens said.