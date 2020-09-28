The State Board of Education’s virtual college fair is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week.
Idaho high school students, their families, as well as adults looking to advance or change their career can register to learn about academic and career technical education programs offered at each of Idaho’s eight public higher education institutions, and three private institutions, without leaving home, the State Board of Education announced.
A link to the virtual college fair is posted on the Next Steps Idaho, website and attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time: nextstepsidahocollegefair.vfairs.com.
“The public health crisis upended in-person college fairs, at least for this year,” Byron Yankey, the State Board’s college and career advising program manager, said in a statement. “I strongly encourage students and parents to make time to participate in the virtual college fair. The institutions have put a lot of thought and work into this event and it will be a worthwhile endeavor for prospective students to learn about what each institution has to offer and to consider their options.”
Idaho’s eight public colleges and universities and their main campus location:
- Boise State University, Boise
- University of Idaho, Moscow
- Idaho State University, Pocatello
- College of Western Idaho, Nampa
- College of Southern Idaho, Twin Falls
- College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls
- Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston
- North Idaho College, Coeur D'Alene
Participating private institutions:
- The College of Idaho, Caldwell
- Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa
- Brigham Young University-Idaho, Rexburg