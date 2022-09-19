Treasure Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce

Members of the Treasure Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce pose for a photo. The taskforce helped six victims of human trafficking secure clothing, food and housing. 

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Sept. 17 on KTVB.COM.

Hope. It is one word that can be very powerful. That is what one operation provided to six Idaho women who were victims of human trafficking.

Recommended for you

Load comments