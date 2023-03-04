Through a new online option, some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.
With an email address, veterans can apply for the program online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. Paper applications can also be printed off from the tax commission’s website or from the veteran’s county assessor office.
The deadline to apply is April 18. There are no income limit considerations for this program, but veterans must apply for the benefit, which doesn’t renew automatically, each year, according to the press release.
Veterans might qualify for a property tax benefit in 2023 if they:
are recognized as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs due to individual unemployability.
own and live in a home, including a mobile home, in Idaho that’s their primary residence as of April 14, 2023.
have a current homeowner’s exemption on their property.
Applicants must include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of Jan. 1, 2023, according to the press release.
Other property tax relief, based on income, may be available to veterans. For information on those programs, go to the property tax reduction page on the tax commission’s website.
The tax commission also encourages veterans to contact their county assessor’s office, the tax commission’s phone line at 208-334-7736 and to visit the tax commission’s property tax benefit for disabled veterans website for more information on property tax relief programs that they may qualify for.