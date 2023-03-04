Meridian Veterans Day

Veterans salute at the playing of the national anthem during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Rock of Honor memorial in Kleiner Park on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published March 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Through a new online option, some Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

