BOISE — Bart Davis, U.S. Attorney for Idaho, announced Thursday that his office, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice will be standing by to field complaints of voter intimidation or election interference.
"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted," Davis said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must act to protect the integrity of the election process."
He noted that the U.S. Department of Justice has a longstanding Election Day program to monitor these issues, and that it is a federal crime to intimidate or bribe voters, buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, or mark ballots for other voters against their wishes.
"Actions designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law," the U.S. Attorney's office warned in a news release. "The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy. We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise exercise it if they choose, and those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice."
Davis said he has appointed three assistant U.S. attorneys, in three regions of the state, to serve as elections officers for the district and field complaints. All will be on duty while polls are open, and can be reached at the following numbers:
- Raymond Patriccio, 208-334-9118 in Boise
- Jack Haycock, 208-251-0589 in Pocatello
- Traci Whelan, 208-676-7344 in Coeur d'Alene
In addition, the FBI field office in Salt Lake City, which covers Idaho, will be standing by to field complaints at 801-579-1400.
Complaints also may be filed directly to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, using an online complaint form at civilrights.justice.gov or by phone at 800-253-3931.
"Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate," said Davis, who was Idaho's state Senate majority leader before he became U.S. Attorney for Idaho. "It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division."