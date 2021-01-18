BOISE — Idaho’s four public university presidents say they’ve cut nearly 500 full-time employees just in the past few months, and it’s time for the cutting to end.
“We have eliminated 493 positions from our institutions, just collectively among the four of us,” said Idaho State University president Kevin Satterlee. “These cuts haven’t been easy, but they were necessary to navigate the financial challenges and stay focused on our mission.”
Throughout it all, as the coronavirus pandemic raged and the universities saw more than $15.3 million cut from their state funding for this year due to budget holdbacks, “A lot of institutions across the country didn’t open. We all opened,” said Boise State University President Marlene Tromp. “We all figured out how to do it, and how to keep people healthy and safe and how to make our classrooms work.”
“There are many institutions that didn’t even try,” Tromp said. “We recognized the impact it was going to have on our students if we couldn’t be present, so we figured out how to open our doors and we did it.”
All four university presidents, in a wide-ranging discussion with the Idaho Press, said they’re united in pushing collaboratively for expanding the role and reach of higher education in Idaho to people everywhere in the state, and want legislators to recognize the return on investment that funding for higher education provides.
But they also warned that the cutting must stop. Last week, three of the four promised to freeze student tuition for a second straight year, if lawmakers approve Gov. Brad Little’s recommended higher ed budget for next year. This year’s tuition freeze was the first in 40 years. Little’s proposal shows only a 2.6% increase in state funding for four-year colleges and universities, well below his proposed budget increase statewide of 3.8%.
But that’s 2.6% above this year’s original appropriation, which was set by lawmakers last year before the governor imposed 5% holdbacks statewide as the current fiscal year began on July 1. Now, Little is recommending restoring the holdbacks for next year as a base adjustment to the higher ed budget, but they won’t get back the money that was cut this year.
That means in real terms, the 2.6% increase the governor is proposing for higher ed for next year comes to almost 8% more than they actually got this year.
“We’ve been taking cuts for the last few years,” said University of Idaho President C. Scott Green. “To have a budget, actually, that we can fund our operations this year without large-scale layoffs, from our point of view, is a positive thing.”
“Our budget measures that we’ve undertaken at our colleges and universities make us much leaner now than we were just a few months ago,” Satterlee said. “We’ve all done very thoughtful reviews of our organizational structure as a whole.”
Cynthia Pemberton, president of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, noted that all four presidents took their positions relatively recently, and inherited “structural deficits” when they were hired, followed by “recissions and holdbacks and then a pandemic with lost revenue and increased expenses.”
“We’ve done what needed to be done to operate in a crisis, and we’re proud of that,” she said. “And we continue to be laser-focused on our mission, to educate. But it’s not sustainable.”
Idaho public university funding is split between multiple sources, but the two large, consistent ones are student tuition and fees and state appropriations. Federal and state grants and contracts, largely for university research, also provide a significant source of university funding, but it varies and is tied to specific projects.
“The problem is systemic,” Satterlee said. “Thirty years ago, the state of Idaho spent 15% of the general fund in higher education. In last year’s budget, it was 7.8% of the general fund that was spent in higher ed. There’s a 30-year trend of the state’s general fund percentage going down, and there’s a direct correlation between that and the increase in tuition, and literally direct.”
In 2020-21, according to state budget records, the state general fund allocated $299.8 million to the higher education institutions, while student tuition and fees provided $302.4 million.
“If you add up tuition plus general account 30 years ago, and tuition plus general account now, it actually makes up about the exact same amount of the whole state budget,” Satterlee said. “It’s just the shift went from state appropriations to students.”
That means university students are covering far more of the costs of their education themselves today through tuition and fees than they were 30 years ago, as the state’s proportional contribution has fallen.
In-state tuition in Idaho is among the lowest in the country, ranging from $6,982 a year for an undergrad resident at LSCS to $8,304 at the University of Idaho.
The presidents said they hope lawmakers will recognize this year that higher education needs, in Satterlee’s words, “a sustainable, not a steadily decreasing, percentage of the state’s budget.”
“If we can level that out, we actually could have a sustainable model going forward,” he said. “It’s not a giveaway of state money. It’s an investment in these kids to go out and better their lives and become the employees that all of the business and industry is constantly telling the four of us they need this skilled workforce.”
The four university presidents formed the Presidents’ Leadership Council in 2019, joining with the presidents of the state’s four community colleges, the state Career-Technical Education director and the executive director of the state Board of Education, to find ways all can coordinate and leverage each other’s strengths. They named Satterlee head of the council; he’s continued in that role.
Within that, the four university presidents jettisoned a long history of turf battles in Idaho higher ed and joined together on an array of initiatives, from joint degree offerings, to efficiency measures aimed at finding economies of scale, to “seamless” transferability of courses.
“We’re working on these things together in a way higher ed hasn’t worked together in the past,” Satterlee said. “We’re really operating on a new vision for higher education in Idaho … one in which the colleges, universities, the community colleges are all aligned, better coordinated, serving the state in new and impactful ways.”
The presidents cited examples, including a new cybersecurity program approved by lawmakers last year that’s brought together resources from both universities and community colleges. “There’s going to be no end of jobs for those who are trained in cybersecurity — it’s really a collaboration among all eight institutions of higher learning,” said Green.
Another example is collaboration between the four universities on purchasing, working toward a joint purchasing approach that could bring savings to all through economies of scale.
“If you’re a small college like L-C,” Pemberton said, “we don’t have a lot of clout in negotiations for big contracts. But now we’re holding hands with our sisters. And now all of a sudden, we’re part of a formidable negotiating team that can do better in terms of getting rates and options and opportunities.”
Another example: LCSC and the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls recently signed a “co-admit” agreement that would allow students to enroll in both institutions simultaneously.
Satterlee said he had questions from some who asked why ISU would be OK with eastern Idaho students, in its region, aligning with the north-central Idaho school instead of with ISU.
“I said, ‘We’re doing it too, but that’s great that L-C is doing it.’ I’m not in competition with Lewis-Clark State College,” Satterlee said. “I want students in Idaho to get their education, and if they can have the right student that’s going from Idaho Falls to L-C to do what they need to do, I’m all for that. That’s not a problem for me.”
The office of the state Board of Education is currently working on developing an online portal, tapping coronavirus aid funds, to make the more than 200 fully online degree programs offered in Idaho, by all the higher education institutions, accessible to anyone, anywhere in the state. “It’s going to include course-sharing platforms that will allow students to take course at more than one institution at a time in the online environment,” Pemberton said. “This is exciting, it’s exceptional, and it’s transformational for Idaho education.”
What the presidents don’t want to do, they said, is price their programs out of reach of the very Idaho students who most need them.
“State appropriations are decreasing, or at least not increasing at the same pace of cost of living and all the other things we have to do,” Satterlee said. “Our only other source is tuition. And if we want to keep tuition low, then our only other source is the state appropriation. It is that simple.”