BOISE — Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3% in May, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
In April, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1%, according to a news release. But the May labor force participation rate remained at 62.7%.
“May’s labor force and steady participation rate continued to benefit from population increases,” the release said. “Idaho’s labor force grew by one-tenth of a percent to 901,494, marking two consecutive months of gains.”
Though the unemployment rate fell, six industries saw “significant” job losses. Those industries were natural resources, construction, other services, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and trade, transportation and utilities.
Education and health services, along with total government were the only industries with job gains. Manufacturing, information and financial activities saw “no change”.
Year-over-year, unemployment dropped almost 63% to 27,351. Nonfarm jobs are up 8.9%, and leisure and hospitality is up 37% from a year ago.
The industry, which was the most affected during the pandemic, is up 4.1% from pre-pandemic February 2020.
The national unemployment rate dropped from 6.1% to 5.8% in May. Many employers, in Idaho and nationwide, are facing a labor shortage. The nation’s labor force dropped by 53,000.