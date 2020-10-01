Both initial and continued claims for unemployment benefits in Idaho continued to drop last week.
That marks the 21st week in a row that continued claims saw a decline, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Still, the payout in benefits for the week ending Sept. 26 was 2.7 times higher than the same week last year.
A look at the numbers for the week ending Sept. 26:
- Continued claims: 9,895, an 8% drop from the prior week
- Initial claims: 2,995, a 13% drop from the prior week
That brings the four-week averages to:
- Continued claims: 11,284 per week, down 9% from the week ending Sept. 19
- Initial claims: 3,477 per week, down 5% from the week ending Sept. 19
The Department of Labor paid out $7.1 million in unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 26, down from $7.8 million from the prior week.
Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 reached $876 million.
Regular state benefit payouts for the week ending Sept. 26 were $2.2 million, down from $2.3 million for the previous week.
The Lost Wages Assistance program paid out just $323,100, down from the prior week’s payout of $506,100, for a total of $42 million this year.
Funding from the CARES Act programs included:
- Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation: $1.8 million, for a total of $30 million this year
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: $2.3 million, for a total of $67 million
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $500,000, for a total of $537 million